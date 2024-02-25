Mariner LLC Buys 8,487 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Mariner LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $9,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,624,000 after acquiring an additional 684,660 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,208,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,659,000 after purchasing an additional 51,576 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,092,000 after purchasing an additional 56,104 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,694,000 after buying an additional 104,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,657,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,781,000 after buying an additional 30,322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $67.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.79 and a 200-day moving average of $63.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8644 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

