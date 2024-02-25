Mariner LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,488 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.58% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTM. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 159.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 145,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 89,313 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 412,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 25,224 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 406.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 155,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,388,000 after acquiring an additional 129,733 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IMTM opened at $37.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.24. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $29.99 and a 12-month high of $37.32.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

