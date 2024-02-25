Mariner LLC Lowers Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Mariner LLC lowered its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,370 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 24,066 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $8,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the second quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 36.1% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 19.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 32.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $185.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.26. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $199.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,398 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total value of $239,127.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,987. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

