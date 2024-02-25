Mariner LLC Trims Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mariner LLC cut its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,478 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.06% of Northern Trust worth $8,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 26.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 271.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $81.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $95.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.