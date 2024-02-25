Mariner LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 666.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $61.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $62.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.