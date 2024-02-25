Mariner LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 666.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $61.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $62.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

