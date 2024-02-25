Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $20.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.44.
Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNS. StockNews.com upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %
MRNS opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $533.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.95. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $11.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12.
About Marinus Pharmaceuticals
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.
