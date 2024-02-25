Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $240.40

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 240.40 ($3.03) and traded as high as GBX 241.70 ($3.04). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 241 ($3.03), with a volume of 3,899,431 shares trading hands.

MKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.90) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.78) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.27) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 242.86 ($3.06).

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 257.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 240.65. The company has a market cap of £4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,205.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, insider Stuart Machin sold 23,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.26), for a total value of £61,346.74 ($77,243.44). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 174 shares of company stock worth $44,889. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

