Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $240.40

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 240.40 ($3.03) and traded as high as GBX 241.70 ($3.04). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 241 ($3.03), with a volume of 3,899,431 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.90) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.78) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.27) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 242.86 ($3.06).
Get Our Latest Analysis on MKS
Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Marks and Spencer Group
In other news, insider Stuart Machin sold 23,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.26), for a total value of £61,346.74 ($77,243.44). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 174 shares of company stock worth $44,889. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marks and Spencer Group
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.