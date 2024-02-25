Marmo Financial Group LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Marmo Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of Marmo Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Marmo Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 26,428 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 173,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,762,000 after buying an additional 12,122 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $330.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,749. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $312.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $333.68.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

