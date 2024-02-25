Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Receives $105.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.89.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOOR shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masonite International in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Masonite International Stock Performance

Shares of DOOR opened at $130.00 on Friday. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $76.87 and a 12-month high of $130.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.96.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.05). Masonite International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $660.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Masonite International will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Masonite International by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

