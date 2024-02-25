Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Given Hold Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $133.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $119.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOOR. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Masonite International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.89.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $130.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.96. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $76.87 and a 1-year high of $130.80. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $660.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.87 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Masonite International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,366,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,327,000 after purchasing an additional 120,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Masonite International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,857,000 after purchasing an additional 64,806 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Masonite International by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,222,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,191,000 after purchasing an additional 127,318 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Masonite International by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 865,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,303,000 after purchasing an additional 253,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Masonite International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,038,000 after buying an additional 18,335 shares during the last quarter.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

