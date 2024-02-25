McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,514 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 0.6% of Operose Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $297.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.18.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

