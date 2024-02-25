McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Buys 117,252 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 735.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,252 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,869,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,786. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.39. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2421 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

