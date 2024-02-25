McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Buys 316 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy Partners comprises approximately 2.0% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $12,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 29.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CQP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

CQP stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.98. The company had a trading volume of 137,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,948. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.71. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $62.34.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 44.60%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.