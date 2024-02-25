McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.54.

Shares of LOW traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.56. 2,112,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.83.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

