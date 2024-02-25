McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Mendel Money Management grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.85.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $473.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,974. The company has a market capitalization of $441.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $475.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $440.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

