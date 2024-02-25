McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Has $29.18 Million Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,381,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 99,663 shares during the period. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund makes up 4.6% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $29,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 7.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4,592.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 200,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 195,863 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 150,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the second quarter valued at about $223,000.

Shares of NYSE:HYT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.56. 306,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,702. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $9.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

