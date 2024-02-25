McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Has $486,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,157 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,152,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,315,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

