McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Purchases 241 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,106 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.9% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its position in Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,461 shares of company stock worth $21,417,817. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.1 %

Visa stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,107,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,130. The company has a market capitalization of $520.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.17. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $285.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.55.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

