McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 16.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,370,000 after buying an additional 52,576 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 36.8% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,234,000 after buying an additional 156,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CAT shares. HSBC started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock worth $13,000,471. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $323.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,575,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,354. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $301.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $164.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $334.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

