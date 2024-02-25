McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Sells 102 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $297.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,199,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,515. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $215.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.18.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BTIG Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

