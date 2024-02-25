MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
MDU Resources Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58.
MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MDU Resources Group Company Profile
MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.
Featured Articles
