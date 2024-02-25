MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 17,812 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 78,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 587,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 38,964 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

