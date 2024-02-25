Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.9% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Up 1.4 %

AMGN stock traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $289.18. 2,462,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,481. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $298.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.