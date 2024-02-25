Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,531 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,428 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,726,000 after buying an additional 16,304 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in TJX Companies by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 34,719 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 527,674 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $46,900,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.44.

Read Our Latest Report on TJX

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $99.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,581,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,631. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $113.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $99.64.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.