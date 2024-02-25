Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $47.59 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 989,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.18% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $47,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.76. 5,042,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,314,395. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.55. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1283 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

