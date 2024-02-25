Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,803 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after buying an additional 143,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,306,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,388,507,000 after purchasing an additional 865,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,270,144,000 after purchasing an additional 121,436 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. TheStreet raised shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.86.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $2,253,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,278,107.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total transaction of $3,378,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,786,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,140,306.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $2,253,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,278,107.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,403,322 shares of company stock valued at $376,292,679 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $292.80. 4,416,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,836. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.65 and a fifty-two week high of $298.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.33. The stock has a market cap of $283.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

