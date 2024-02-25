Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 43.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,639,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,517. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.79. The stock has a market cap of $166.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a twelve month low of $81.65 and a twelve month high of $153.80.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

