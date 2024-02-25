Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 4,732 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.90. 4,475,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,779,443. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.16.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
