Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 632,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,389 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $19,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $34.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,180,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,568. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.35. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

