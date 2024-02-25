Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,039 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,062 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.8% of Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 11,976 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 105,279 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,343,000 after acquiring an additional 29,314 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,656 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 2,013 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. HSBC started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.89.

Tesla Stock Down 2.8 %

TSLA stock traded down $5.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.97. 78,841,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,040,048. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.79. The company has a market capitalization of $611.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,928 shares of company stock worth $20,545,953 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.