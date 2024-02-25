Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 6,344 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,344 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,732,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,922,758. The company has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.72. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

