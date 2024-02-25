Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 7,520 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,929,000 after buying an additional 43,695 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $1,324,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 419,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,042,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,709. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.4 %

BMRN opened at $91.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.93. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $103.58.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.