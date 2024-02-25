Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 7,370 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 129.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 93.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 44,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,278,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $409,596,000 after purchasing an additional 124,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 97,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,717 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $138.32 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.57.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

