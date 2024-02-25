Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 1,910 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,536 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,073,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $605,331,000 after acquiring an additional 26,686 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $36,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $34,973,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NSC opened at $258.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.63. The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $261.37.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.31.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

