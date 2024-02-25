Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO opened at $41.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.04.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

