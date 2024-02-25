MELD Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $55.33 Million (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 25th. MELD has a market cap of $55.33 million and $959,618.24 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MELD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MELD has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,743,288,422 tokens. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.014748 USD and is down -2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $925,483.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

