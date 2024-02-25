Mendel Money Management Buys 3,852 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 72.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Littelfuse comprises 1.2% of Mendel Money Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,907,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,817,000 after purchasing an additional 155,341 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 775.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 128,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,500,000 after purchasing an additional 114,002 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 608.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,626,000 after buying an additional 100,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,875,000 after buying an additional 99,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $227,332.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $227,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $470,673.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,155 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th.

Littelfuse Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LFUS stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.49. 74,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,639. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $309.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. The business had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 25.15%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

