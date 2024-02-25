Mendel Money Management Buys 415 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Mendel Money Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPSE. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 393.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 49,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39,840 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 26,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,562,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 689,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 66,006 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

JPSE stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.19. 26,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,352. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $44.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $436.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

