Mendel Money Management Decreases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mendel Money Management lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,782 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,381,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,005,347,000 after purchasing an additional 246,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Home Depot by 22.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,835,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,987,275,000 after buying an additional 2,388,281 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,347,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,730,889,000 after buying an additional 153,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $371.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,398,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,440. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $374.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $354.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.37. The company has a market capitalization of $370.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.46.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

