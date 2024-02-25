Mendel Money Management Has $3.55 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.9% of Mendel Money Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 426.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,767,000 after acquiring an additional 975,012 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LMT traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $431.12. The stock had a trading volume of 842,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,061. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $104.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

