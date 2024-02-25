Mendel Money Management Increases Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Crown Castle accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.7 %

Crown Castle stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,709,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,764. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $136.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.48. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.92%.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCI. HSBC began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.