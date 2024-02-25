Mendel Money Management Purchases 160 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mendel Money Management increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,331,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,849,000 after buying an additional 927,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,283,000 after buying an additional 328,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,797,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,975,000 after acquiring an additional 178,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 102,768.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $124.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,035. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.59. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PAYX

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.