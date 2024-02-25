Mendel Money Management Purchases 250 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 153.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 411.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.69.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.75. The company had a trading volume of 663,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,127. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $274.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

