Mendel Money Management Purchases 575 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mendel Money Management raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 24,673 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 114,032 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

FANG stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.36. 2,092,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395,528. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $183.96.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.08 per share. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FANG. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Diamondback Energy

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.