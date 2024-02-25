Mendel Money Management Raises Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mendel Money Management increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,179 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Target were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. State Street Corp grew its position in Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Target by 35.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,515,000 after acquiring an additional 142,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Target by 26.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $747,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,900 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.48. 3,503,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,310,596. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $172.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.31.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

