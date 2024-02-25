Mendel Money Management Raises Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,209 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. ANSYS makes up about 2.4% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in ANSYS by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,592,000 after acquiring an additional 81,457 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 2.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,273,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of ANSYS stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $340.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,983. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.49, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $338.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.01 and a 52-week high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.22.

Read Our Latest Report on ANSS

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.