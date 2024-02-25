Mendel Money Management Sells 396 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mendel Money Management lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 2.7% of Mendel Money Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,787,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.1% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.3% during the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 28,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LOW traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,112,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,630. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.55 and its 200-day moving average is $212.83. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $133.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Several research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.54.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

