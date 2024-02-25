Meritage Group LP Acquires 259,376 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Meritage Group LP increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,993,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 259,376 shares during the period. Progressive makes up 6.6% of Meritage Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $277,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 20.3% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,537 shares of company stock valued at $24,393,659 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.30. 1,826,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $192.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.60 and a 200-day moving average of $156.54.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PGR

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.