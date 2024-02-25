Meritage Group LP Boosts Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Meritage Group LP boosted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. VeriSign makes up 0.0% of Meritage Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRSN. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th.

VeriSign Price Performance

VRSN stock traded up $2.29 on Friday, reaching $196.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,363. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.44 and a 52 week high of $229.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.84, for a total value of $26,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,207.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.84, for a total transaction of $26,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,207.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $1,820,617.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,552,768.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,113 shares of company stock worth $7,167,717. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

