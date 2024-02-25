Meritage Group LP Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Meritage Group LP raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 133.2% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 78.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after acquiring an additional 561,384 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.32. 5,787,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.58. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $101.74.

A number of research firms have commented on LYV. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.55.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

