Meritage Group LP Invests $170.97 Million in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 826,310 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,972,000. Autodesk comprises about 4.1% of Meritage Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Meritage Group LP owned about 0.39% of Autodesk at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $24,349,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after buying an additional 989,144 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4,112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 446,047 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,292,000 after buying an additional 435,457 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 306,136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,343,000 after buying an additional 46,398 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.20. 821,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,345. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $269.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Autodesk from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,856 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

